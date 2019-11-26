WATCH: Firefighters respond to vehicle fire south of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An apparent abandon vehicle went up in flames on Tuesday south of Lawton.
The call came in around 1:15 p.m. near South Railroad and Pecan in Comanche County.
Went firefighters arrived the vehicle was off the roadway in a small ravine. Flames and smoke were shooting from the truck.
Firefighters from Flower Mound VFD were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the nearby field.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the scene.
We will update this story as more information is released.
