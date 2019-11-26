Woman charged for leading police on chase through Lawton neighborhoods

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed against a woman who police say led officers on a chase through several Lawton neighborhoods last week.
28-year-old Kendall Clanton is charged on numerous counts, including eluding police, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The chase started around 4 in the morning last Thursday on 21st and Lee.
Police say they tried to pull Clanton over after she ran a stop sign, but she didn’t stop even after the officer used his lights and siren.
The chase went through several neighborhoods at speeds breaking 80 miles an hour.
It ended at 14th street, where Clanton got out and tried to run.
Investigators say in addition to driving without a license or insurance, Clanton had several warrants in Comanche County.
They say Clanton was also carrying marijuana, along with two needles she told officers she used to shoot up meth.
Clanton is being held on $100,000 bond.
