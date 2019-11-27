City Council discusses TIF district, G-Spot and Lincoln Villa Apartments

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Council’s TIF district discussion is expected to be the last time it is addressed until action is officially taken at the next council meeting December 10th.
The information presented during council was an extension of the committee meeting held yesterday, and Mayor Booker said the big change tonight involved a new proposed plan that the committee voted unanimously on.
During the presentation, members of the public were able to ask questions, and most of those stemmed around whether or not this would raise individual property tax, and to that, Mayor Booker said the TIF wouldn’t raise taxes, only changing where that tax revenue can be spent.
So far, three project plans have been proposed, and Mayor Booker said he’s hopeful the newest will be voted in by council, because out of the plans, it dedicates the most money to public education in Lawton and Cache.
“To give the school 35 percent net benefit, now that K-12 comprehensive schools. They would get 35 percent net benefit, and the reason for that, the school funding has declined five percent over the last ten years. This is a 25 year plan, so we wanted to make sure they maintain a minimum of 25 percent net benefit," said Mayor Stan Booker.
Mayor Booker said another takeaway from tonight’s meeting, and the unanimous result is that the committee has really come together during these discussions, showing a community wide commitment to industrial improvement.
When Council came back from session, they passed a motion, and now the Lawton City Attorney will meet with the G-Spot owner to address the issues related to potential public nuisance, but council did not declare it a public nuisance.
They also passed a motion to file a lawsuit against the owner of the Lincoln Villa apartments in an attempt to get the $13,000 owed in unpaid water bills back.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.