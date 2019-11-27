Duncan dispensary feeds community ahead of Thanksgiving

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A dispensary in Duncan gave back to people in the community Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving.
Cannawise gave out free Thanksgiving baskets Tuesday, full of Turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls and deserts.
Bryan Alston, the store owner, says they wanted to give back to a community that has been kind to them since they opened back in January.
“All these people coming through this line. That’s why we’re here. The patients and non-patients alike. The city of Duncan has been great to us," said Alston.
He says they had enough money to feed around 500 people.
