FEELING BLUE? Local mental health center offers help for holiday depression

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health, 64% of people say they are affected by what’s called the holiday blues.
While the holidays are known for happiness, family, and friends, this time of year can bring extra stresses that might make your life much more difficult.
Experts at the Jim Taliaferro Mental Health Center say it's common and say the most important thing to remember this time of year is that you'll make it through, and the stress is only temporary.
No one makes it through the holidays stress-free.
"People will feel more stress. Maybe people who are depressed will be more depressed because of all that's going on. Maybe not having enough money, not having the right presents for the kids, all those stressors. It is temporary and there is hope on the other end that it will end,” said Director of Recovery at Taliaferro Toya Compton.
But if that stress continues for a few weeks after the holiday season, Compton said you should seek help.
"If you have symptoms lasting at least two weeks where it's like some depression, you don't want to get out of bed, you're hopeless, lost interest, you have appetite or sleep changes or even thoughts of suicide, we want the public to know that Jim Taliaferro is here to help as a resource to the community,” Compton said.
Those resources include things like counseling, medication, drug and alcohol recovery support and even a peer specialist program.
"It's kind of like something I've been through, I can kind of lead the way and show you and help you find your own way to be able to go through it. Kind of if I can go through it, you can go through it. That picture of hope,” said Recovery Support Specialist Amber Valdez.
Those programs are readily available for anyone who reaches out, but they can't help you if you aren't willing to take that step.
"I think it can be a world of difference. That's the reason I wanted to go into this field is to help people like someone helped me. It can really help people see that there is another way to live and there is more to life than what they're living,” Valdez said.
If you're struggling this holiday season, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health has some tips for what you can do to help get you through:
- Stick to normal routines as much as possible.
- Get enough sleep. Take time for yourself, but don’t isolate yourself. Spend time with supportive, caring people.
- Eat and drink in moderation. Don’t drink alcohol if you are feeling down.
- Get exercise – even if it’s only taking a short walk.
- Make a to-do list and keep it simple.
- Set reasonable expectations and goals for holiday activities such as shopping, cooking, entertaining, attending parties or sending holiday cards.
- Set a budget for holiday activities. Don’t overextend yourself financially in buying presents.
- Listen to music or find other ways to relax.
