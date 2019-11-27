FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain will move in tonight and lead to a wet Thanksgiving.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Unsettled weather is expected for the holidays.
Skies are cloudy and rain showers will overspread Texoma from south to north between 7PM and midnight. Periods of rain will continue tonight into tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be cold and wet for our Thanksgiving. Rain early in the morning will taper to spotty afternoon showers but highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. East to southeast winds 10-15 mph.
Additional showers are likely late tomorrow night into Friday morning. Lows in the 40s. Friday will feature lots of clouds and scattered showers in the morning. By the afternoon, scattered storms will be possible, sweeping from west to east across Texoma. The severe threat is low but gusty winds will be possible. Highs in the 60s. Rain totals of 0.40″ to 0.75″ expected with isolated higher totals to the east.
Skies will clear out for the weekend but it will be windy with elevated fire danger despite the rain over the next few days. Skies will turn mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with northwest winds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A tranquil weather pattern will settle in Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Have a great evening and happy Thanksgiving!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.