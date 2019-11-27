LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door this morning you will definitely want the heavy winter coat since temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. Winds out of the north at 5-15mph are making feel like temperatures in a few areas drop into the 20s. More cloud cover will build in during the morning making for overcast skies this afternoon. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain showers will begin to push into southwestern Texoma around 4PM. Those will move northeast through the overnight bringing moderate to heavier downpours for the start of Thanksgiving.
The rain will begin to taper off by the late morning hours. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 40s.
Another round of showers will develop Friday morning leading to all day off and on light rain. We are tracking the chance that a few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with the primary threat being wind. Still, low chances of hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 60s.
This weekend we dropped the rain chances and added in more sunshine. High temperatures Saturday will be around 64 and Sunday 53. Next weekend looks to be sunny and mild with temperatures in the low 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
