As you head out the door this morning you will definitely want the heavy winter coat since temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. Winds out of the north at 5-15mph are making feel like temperatures in a few areas drop into the 20s. More cloud cover will build in during the morning making for overcast skies this afternoon. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain showers will begin to push into southwestern Texoma around 4PM. Those will move northeast through the overnight bringing moderate to heavier downpours for the start of Thanksgiving.