Law enforcement adding extra patrol during Thanksgiving holiday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Drunk-driving-related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday and law enforcement agencies are adding extra patrol through the weekend.
Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around gratitude, family and friends and of course a whole lot of food, but it’s also become one of the deadliest times of year.
“One of the worst things of our job is to inform a loved one or family member that their spouse, son, brother, mother, sister is not coming home,” said Trooper Tyrone Dixon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Here’s a sobering statistic-- the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported that out of the 10 fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday last year half of those were involved in alcohol or drug related crashes.
“So, we’re looking to hopefully bring that number down to hopefully zero,” said Trooper Dixon.
“The last thing we want is for anyone to get hurt this time of year, especially when we want to be with our loved ones,” said Sgt. Darrel Burton, Traffic Division of the Lawton Police Department:
Law enforcement has stepped up the number of officers they have on the road.
“We are going to try to have as many officers out there as we can because we do know that this is a high influx time of the year," said Sgt. Burton. "We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure we have enough people out there, not only to take care of what we need to take care of, but to be a little bit more proactive.”
“That’s why we do what we do," said Trooper Dixon. "We’re out here to make sure there is a safe environment for everyone involved. We just want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to make it home for the holidays.”
Make it to the Thanksgiving table by following these tips.
“Obviously, anytime you’re operating a motor vehicle we ask that you don’t ever drink and drive,” said Trooper Dixon.
“There are the taxi services, Uber is available in our city," said Sgt. Burton. "They’re available 24/7.”
“Contact a family member, contact a friend,” said Trooper Dixon.
“Have a plan and stick to that plan," said Sgt. Burton. "Make sure you follow through. There is a zero tolerance policy here in the city of Lawton and I’m pretty positive in the state of Oklahoma when it comes to DUI or impaired driving. Don’t do it. Don’t risk it. It’s not worth it.”
Remember that it is never okay to drive impaired. With so many options to make it home safely don’t take that chance, especially, in this season of gratitude and joy.
