Lawton Classic Chevy donates to local charities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Classic Chevy gave out checks to local charities Tuesday during a Thanksgiving luncheon.
The money comes from last month's golf tournament.
177 golfers took part, and Lawton Classic Chevy was able to raise more than $70,000.
“This time of year, this season is all about giving back to those who are less fortunate, to those who are in need, and we are just really happy that we are able to do that here and that the community supports us in doing that," said Bridget Randle, PR Marketing for Lawton Classic Chevy.
The seven local charities got just over $10,000 during the check presentations.
