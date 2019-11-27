Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center unveils monument

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - When you’re driving by the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans’ Center you might notice a new addition outside.
It's a boulder that has military crests on it to honor those who have served.
The designer says he was approached by a military family who has someone living there, and they wanted to put out a new sign.
The sign is made from concrete and was hand-designed from the ground up.
“It’s just a blessing to be able to do something like this, but it’s nothing compared to what veterans have done for us," says designer Jantzen Davoult.
He says it weighs close to 5,500 pounds.
It took around three months to complete.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.