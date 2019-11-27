LFD promotes Williams to Deputy Chief

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department has a new Deputy Chief.
Former Training Officer Jared Williams has been promoted to the position of Deputy Chief after serving the department for 19 years.
Lawton Fire Chief Raanon Adams said he believes Williams will be able to use his years of experience to benefit the city.
“Chief Williams brings nearly 20 years of experience and dedication on behalf of the citizen and our Department to his new position,” said Chief Adams in a press release. “I believe he will continue to be valuable to the command staff and entire department.”
Deputy Chief Williams also serves as a Field Instructor for the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training program. He has previously been awarded the Instructor of the Year award for his service.
