Altus Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving lunch

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army in Altus held its annual Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday morning.
It was open to everyone in the community, some of whom may not have had anywhere else to go.
"It’s just a place to come feel a part of something. The elderly, Thanksgiving home alone is very depressing when here they can come and have a Thanksgiving meal and be with other people that are in the same situation nearby,” said Major Kari Booth with the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army planned on feeding 200 people from all different backgrounds today.
"There’s a lot of people who might not get a nice meal like this if it weren’t for these people doing this. And some of these people might even be hungry,” said Dean Thornton, who volunteered at the lunch.
This is all made possible by great volunteers in the community. Whether they’re from Altus Air Force Base or simply call Altus home, all of the help is what makes Altus what it is.
"I think living in a small community, I think people do that more than maybe in the larger towns. This is my home. This is where I’ve always lived so I don’t really have a reference for that, but it seems like the small towns always help each other out,” Thornton said.
"It says we are a family. We are not just a group of people who are not connected. Altus is a small community that is connected with each other, the base, the regular community, we all work together to accomplish things and get it done,” Booth said.
