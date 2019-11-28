FFA 4-H Friends: Shawn Hilliary

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week not only does several activities within the two organizations, but also he uses his time to teach the younger generations about agriculture. Elgin High School junior, Shawn Hilliary, leads by sharing what he has learned.
“Shawn is one of those students that every Ag teacher hopes they have at least one of,” said Travis Bradshaw, agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor at Elgin Public Schools.
“He is a real man of character. Even in the 7th grade I knew that,” said Melissa Evon, Shawn Hilliary’s former teacher.
Shawn Hilliary is loved by both his teachers and his classmates not only for his respectable qualities, but also his work ethic.
“I’ve taught hundreds of students over the past 16 years, but Shawn is one of those that definitely rises to the top,” said Bradshaw. “Whether it’s working with him on speech contests, exhibiting steers, livestock judging, parliamentary procedure, whatever the contest is, Shawn’s always willing to be there to not only do the best, himself, but encourages fellow members to try as hard as they can, as well.”
Hilliary also enjoys teaching younger students through the PALS program, or Partners in Active Learning Support.
“It’s where an Ag class will go into an elementary classroom, middle school and teach them about agriculture," said Hilliary. “Last year is when I started getting involved in that.”
“Shawn and a few other students have spent time with my students teaching them about agriculture, because a lot of my students are younger and they haven’t had that introduction yet,” said Evon. “It’s also really a thrill to see a former student step into that teaching role. He’s professional. He has a plan, he sticks to it. He stays on time and keeps students engaged.”
Hilliary has also had the opportunity to combine his agriculture background with his love of politics.
“Because of Shawn, we got the governor to come to school," said Evon. "That was one of my favorite memories, is touring Elgin Schools with Shawn and the governor at that time, Mary Fallin, and he was showing her things from the agriculture department, other things about our school, and that was a big deal.”
“Ever since the fourth grade, that’s something that I’ve really enjoyed looking into and being a part of," said Hilliary. "Politics is somewhere I hope to be at one point in my life.”
For now, Hilliary is focused on FFA and getting others involved.
“So, I like to make sure that everyone that has the opportunity to be in the FFA knows that it is not just about cows, sows, and plows. There’s so much more," said Hilliary. "If you’re not from an agricultural house, there’s no need to not be in the organization. There’s so much for you to do and there’s endless opportunities for you to be a part of, and it’s definitely worth it.”
After graduation, Hilliary said he plans on attending Oklahoma State University where he will pursue a degree in agricultural education.
