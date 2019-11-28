Fires keep emergency responders busy during holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many fires across the state have kept emergency responders busy these past few weeks. Although more fires are expected during the colder months, they say it is never easy to see people hurting.
“We’ve had a combination of dry conditions and heavy winds, like yesterday," said Mike McDaniel, assistant fire chief at the Lawton Fire Department. "We’ve had quite a few house fires recently in the city. Typically this time of year you see more structure fires and we’re involved more in fire operations.”
This time of year is not just busy for firefighters...
“So this year, locally, we have responded to 188 fires throughout our territory, and our territory encompasses Oklahoma City right down to the Red River and as far west as the West Texas border," said Kim O’Brien, disaster program specialist with American Red Cross of Oklahoma. "We have served 75 clients this year.”
O’Brien said that number is normal, however, there is increase when the temperatures drop.
“We’ll see a gradual uptick in our home fire responses due to space heaters and then around the holidays with cooking and people are burning more candles to get those holiday smells in the home,” said O’Brien.
While both the Lawton Fire Department and the Red Cross are used to helping in emergencies, it is especially hard during the holidays.
“This time of year is especially more challenging for our volunteers to go out and respond to these fires because it does pull at the heartstrings a little more because it is the holiday season," said O’Brien. "Nobody ever wants a fire to happen any time of the year, but it is a little more closer to the heart when it happens around the holiday season.”
To help keep residents safe, the Lawton Fire Department and the Red Cross are joining forces.
“When we go and canvas, we hang little door hangers on the door letting the residents know that we will be in their neighborhood installing free smoke alarms," said O’Brien. "We’re actually going to partner with the Lawton Fire Department here in Lawton to help make some homes safer around where the fatality occurred.”
O’Brien said the American Red Cross has saved over 600 lives by installing two million free smoke detectors throughout the nation. She said Red Cross volunteers are ready to help 24/7, including holidays.
O’Brien said if anyone is interested in getting involved with the American Red Cross, they can go to www.redcross.org to learn more about volunteering.
