First Alert Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s but waking up on Friday morning, temps should be back into the lower 40s. If you’re taking off tomorrow for an extra long weekend, a warm front will move bringing our temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast to the south at 10 to 20mph. Storm development still remains possible for central and eastern Texoma tomorrow by late afternoon. Portions of Texoma are under a marginal risk for storms. The main threat will be wind, but a few areas of 1 inch hail can’t be ruled out along with the very low chance of an isolated tornado.