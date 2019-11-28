First Alert Forecast:

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Turkey Day Texoma! I hope everyone has been able to enjoy today. Although we’ve seen rain & drizzle through this afternoon... that is expected to continue heading into the rest of this evening. Cloudy skies expected with drizzle & off/ on rain showers. Temperatures will be fairly uniform only dropping into the lower 40s and consistently staying in the low 40s all evening. So if you’re heading out tonight for any black Friday shopping, keep in mind it’s going to be soggy, cool & wet. Winds will shift from the east to the southeast at 5 to 10mph.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s but waking up on Friday morning, temps should be back into the lower 40s. If you’re taking off tomorrow for an extra long weekend, a warm front will move bringing our temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast to the south at 10 to 20mph. Storm development still remains possible for central and eastern Texoma tomorrow by late afternoon. Portions of Texoma are under a marginal risk for storms. The main threat will be wind, but a few areas of 1 inch hail can’t be ruled out along with the very low chance of an isolated tornado.
This weekend will start of warm with mid 60 degree temperatures on Saturday. We will see cloud cover decrease by the afternoon and stay clear all the way through Sunday. Saturday is looking to also be very breezy!! Winds sustained at 20 to 30mph out of the west with gusts 40+ in some areas. Sunday afternoon will be a little cooler with most places in the mid 50s. Not as windy, from the northwest at 10 to 20mph.
Next week temperatures will slowly warm into the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lots of sunshine is expected as we start the week, but then by Wednesday a few clouds will return ahead of rain chances that develop next Thursday.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.