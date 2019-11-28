LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy Thanksgiving Texoma!
Temperatures as you head out the door this morning will be in the mid to upper 30s. Rain showers are impacting most of Texoma this morning bringing us some much needed rain. These showers are staying on the light to moderate side mostly, and will last until lunchtime. After lunch a few scattered drizzles and light showers are possible. High temperatures today will only be in the lower 40s.
Tomorrow morning a warm front will move in, and help keep low temperatures on the mild side. Most places Friday morning will be in the lower 40s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. Storm development still remains possible for central and eastern Texoma tomorrow by late afternoon. The main threat will be wind, but a few areas of 1 inch hail can’t be ruled out along with the very low chance of an isolated tornado.
This weekend will start of warm with mid 60 degree temperatures on Saturday. We will see cloud cover decrease by the afternoon and stay clear all the way through Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be a little cooler with most places in the mid 50s.
Next week temperatures will slowly warm into the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lots of sunshine is expected as we start the week, but then by Wednesday a few clouds will return ahead of rain chances that develop next Thursday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
