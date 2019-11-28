Fort Sill looking for families for ‘Adopt A Soldier’ program

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is still looking for families to let basic trainees spend Christmas Day with them through the Adopt A Soldier for Christmas program.
This program allows basic trainees to have somewhere to go on Christmas day.
If you'd like to open your home, you call Specialist Ashley Davis.
We have your phone number and email address on the screen for you right now.
The application deadline is two weeks from today: December 11th.
It is open to all active duty, National Guard, Reserve, Government Civilian, or Retiree, however anyone is encouraged to still apply.
