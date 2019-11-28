Hilliary Communications addresses increase in phone bills

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from officials with Hilliary Communications who say an increase in phone bills across the state should hopefully be temporary.
The Universal Service Fund was created by lawmakers back in 1996 to keep phone rates in the state down.
Dustin Hilliary, a managing partner with Hilliary Communications, says the universal service fee that people pay on their phones is now going up, though, because the state Corporation Commission has not acted to approve fees for the fund in the past seven years.
He says the funds are needed to make sure their service is top notch.
“If we have an outage by chance, we get calls immediately telling us their loved ones don’t have service and they’re afraid they can’t connect to the hospital. These funds help ensure along with federal funds that we can provide the best service possible," says Dustin Hilliary.
Officials earlier this year said the average phone bill in the state would go up by just over $3 a month.
