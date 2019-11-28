Hundreds of pounds of food made for Fort Sill Thanksgiving feast

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - While Thanksgiving technically isn’t until Thursday, a Thanksgiving feast was held at Fort Sill Wednesday.
Twelve cooks worked on the meal starting Tuesday night.
While most of the food was traditional, there was one non-traditional item that made its way on the menu: Tofurkey.
They also offered over 200 pounds of turkey and ham, crab legs, shrimp, cod and steaks.
“All that support that we got last night, the hard work and dedication to come in and serve our customers went a long way and I appreciate that very much," said facility manager, Sgt. 1st class Francisco Delgado.
They expected to feed more than 700 people.
