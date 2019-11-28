Hungry Hearts hosts community Thanksgiving dinner, meal delivery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry held an open invitation for their Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at First Christian Church in Lawton. Because some people were not able to travel for the meal, the nonprofit decided they would bring the meal to them.
Hundreds attended the meal and another 40 Lawton residents had to-go boxes delivered to them.
“For me, this is just a bigger blessing,” said Kylee Sohl, Hungry Hearts volunteer. “I mean, people here need it and we see these needs in the community, and so many people say there are things that need to be done, but so few are willing to act on it, and for me, I just want to act on it.”
The Hungry Hearts volunteers said spending Thanksgiving giving back was a humbling experience.
“It’s just a reminder at how important things like this are,” said Summer Hurleyjacks, Hungry Hearts volunteer. “You know, we kind of get caught up in our own little world. It’s a reminder, seeing some of the houses that we saw, some of the lack of heat that they have, the lack of power. It’s just a reminder of how much this is needed and hopefully it encourages more people to come out, seeing this, and hopefully they’ll want to participate in their own way.”
Hungry Hearts founder, Adriene Davis said the support from the community poured in this week.
“It’s been an amazing day,” said Davis. “Actually, it’s been an amazing week with all the donations that have been coming in from pies to cakes to cookies and just food in general. The Bent Fork, Delaney’s Sweet Tooth, they all pitched in and they helped cater some food in, some dressing and some turkeys and some hams and some deviled eggs and along with the community, it’s like wow. All the desserts. Thanks to everybody that pitched in and gave a hand, because I couldn’t have done this by myself at all.”
Davis said she could not imagine spending Thanksgiving any other way than with her extended family: The community and her many volunteers.
"It is really special to me because all of them that come in here are my family,” Davis said. “Thanksgiving is so special. You have so many people that don’t have anybody to spend the holiday with. They don’t have any place to go. You know, we do know that there’s some that don’t have homes, so we try to make Thanksgiving Day as special as possible for them.”
