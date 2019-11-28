Lawton police give Black Friday safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are warning people to be on the lookout this Black Friday.
Black Friday shopping starts the night of Thanksgiving, and there will be people out shopping in droves.
Lawton police say to have a plan in place when you head out shopping, and to make sure people can’t easily get into your car when it’s parked.
“Definitely plan it out, make sure you have everything that you need when you do go out. When you’re getting out of your car, make sure you lock your car doors, make sure your trunk is shut, make sure your windows are rolled up," says Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
He says to be sure to keep on high alert, remember if you're using cash or card when making your purchases.
Police also advise to go into Black Friday shopping with a plan in place, and also remember where you parked at all times.
