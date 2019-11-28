President Trump creates task force to address MMIW crisis

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating a Task Force to address the rising number of missing and murdered indigenous women across the United States.
Geneva Hadley with MMIW Southwest Oklahoma Chapter said the crisis plaguing tribes is nothing new, and despite this task force, the work MMIW chapters do to bring missing natives home isn’t slowing down.
“If he follows through with his promise, we will still be here, we will still be speaking and talking for our missing sisters,” said MMIW SWOK Chapter President Geneva Hadley.
President Trump said the task force will work to develop protocols for new and old cases, and a team dedicated to cold cases.
Another MMIW member said she’s concerned it won’t focus on natives outside of reservations.
“It has more to do with actual reservations, and technically Oklahoma doesn’t have any reservations, so I don’t know how it’s going to specifically help us here in Oklahoma.,” said Shelby Ross, a member of MMIW.
One issue Ross would like to see the Task Force address is systematic racism common in MMIW cases.
“If you have a woman that looks like me come up missing, they are more likely to see more stuff on her, and resources are more likely going towards finding her as opposed to one our sisters of color,” said Ross.
Hadley said if the task force wants to succeed, their best bet is to involve local MMIW Chapters in the search.
“We network each other all through Oklahoma, so he if we would just involve us, bring us to the table, we can probably tell him more,” said Hadley.
“I hope that state, tribal and federal agencies can work together, and be able to work more as a team on bringing our people home," said Ross.
US Congressman Tom Cole, who is also a member of the Chickasaw Tribe says “For far too long, predators have preyed on Indian Country, especially on Native women and vulnerable children. By improving coordination and strengthening the partnership between federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, we can indeed make communities safer and bring criminals to justice across Indian Country.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.