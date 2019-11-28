Thanksgiving Eve creates busy night for local bars

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While many people would assume Thanksgiving Eve wouldn’t be busy, one local bar and grill general manager said otherwise.
Red Dirt Reloaded’s Kelcey Ross said tonight is one of their busiest nights of the year.
People coming in from out of town and celebrating reunions is a contributing factor.
Ross said she expects the bar to be at capacity... and the staff is happy to help celebrate Thanksgiving reunions.
“I’ve been in the bar business for ten years, and every year the night before Thanksgiving, so much as ‘drinksgiving’ is the night for people coming back in town, visiting family, get a chance to get together have a few drinks and just relive their old fun times," said Red Dirt GM Kelcey Ross.
Ross said the fun continues on Thanksgiving night as well.
After what can turn in to a stressful day, she said nothing is better than hanging with your friends at your favorite local spot.
