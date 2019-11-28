Two taken to hospital after Comanche Co. crash

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two car crash in western Comanche County Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on Old Highway 62 at Holsey Acres Road. That’s in between Cache and Indiahoma.
According to OHP, one car was heading east on Holsey Acres Road. The other car missed the curve on Old Highway 62 and struck the other car head on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Two passengers were not injured.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.