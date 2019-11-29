LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - From the dinner table to the holiday deals--with less than three weeks until Christmas, it’s no secret what’s bringing out such large crowds as people seek the best deals this holiday season.
“Chaos!”, said Cayce Vickers, General Manager of JCPenny.
“We’re extremely busy, right now!”, said Jess Landers, Logistics Manager at Academy.
“Everybody should do it at least once,” said Mary Bradley, a Black Friday shopper.
Its shopping’s biggest holiday.
“It takes weeks of preparation and getting ready for it,” said Vickers.
Then it happens--the crowd rushes in.
“The line was all the way down past El Chico," said Vickers. "So, we literally held the doors open for about 15 minutes just to let people come in the door. So, its pretty exciting.”
Some major stores have been open all night.
“For us, it’s a 24-hour venture because we open on Thursday at two o’clock,” said Vickers.
While the condensed shopping season this year accelerated early promotions at others.
“Our Black Friday ad actually started on Tuesday instead of just Friday," said Landers. "So, it gave the shoppers a little longer.”
Although Black Friday has long been synonymous with scenes of chaos, some retailers say it isn’t as hectic as it once was.
“It’s been a little calmer this year which its a little... I don’t know how to take it, I guess because of years past,” said Landers.
Maybe because more people are opting to shop from their cozy couches.
“This year we have our new buy online and pickup in store, where they don’t even have to get out besides when they’re ready to come pick it up,” said Landers.
But there are still plenty who prefer to do it the old fashioned way.
“Because it’s so much fun! I love to see everybody that’s out shopping, visit, get a few bargains along the way, spend time with my sister," said Bradley. "It’s just a really fun day!”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.