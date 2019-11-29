FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: the weekend will open up with clearing skies and gusty winds.

Periods of drizzle and spotty showers this evening into tonight. Temperatures will range from the 40s north to 50s south and remain steady through morning. Expect increasing sunshine tomorrow and gusty west winds up to 40-45 mph. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s at noon and highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny and breezy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.