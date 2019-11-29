FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: the weekend will open up with clearing skies and gusty winds.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a wet couple of days, we’ll dry out this weekend.
Periods of drizzle and spotty showers this evening into tonight. Temperatures will range from the 40s north to 50s south and remain steady through morning. Expect increasing sunshine tomorrow and gusty west winds up to 40-45 mph. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s at noon and highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny and breezy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
A relatively quiet weather pattern will set up next week. Expect lots of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday. A fast-moving weather system will bring in clouds and perhaps a few showers on Thusday. We’ll clear out Friday but temperatures will cool down behind a front.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
