We are start your Friday off on the mild side with most places in the low to mid 40s. We are also tracking lots of fog all throughout Texoma. This fog is dense in a few areas, so as you head out the door make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to get where you're going. Rain chances will remain in the forecast throughout the day, with the best chances arriving later into the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, and some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. The main threat will be damaging winds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.