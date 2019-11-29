LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morningTexoma!
We are start your Friday off on the mild side with most places in the low to mid 40s. We are also tracking lots of fog all throughout Texoma. This fog is dense in a few areas, so as you head out the door make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to get where you're going. Rain chances will remain in the forecast throughout the day, with the best chances arriving later into the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, and some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. The main threat will be damaging winds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tomorrow morning will start of cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Those clouds will clear and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Winds tomorrow are going to be strong out of the west at 20-30mph with gusts into the 40s and 50s. Sunday morning, winds will die down and turn out of the north at 10-15mph. That wind shift will lead to cooler temperatures during the afternoon with most places in the mid 50s.
High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday warmer air moves in and highs will hit the lower 60s. A few clouds will move in for the middle and ending part of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.