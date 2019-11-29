Local businesses prepare for Shop Small Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Many people are out Friday shopping early for the holiday and local stores are offering up some great deals, especially Saturday.
“The longer that you support your town, the better it is,” said Larry Massad.
Massad’s Gift Shop has been around for 38 years and is a place where you can find a variety of things.
“We sell Valentines, we sell Easter, we do all of that. Plus we have a lot of wedding gifts, or just gifts. We do wedding invitations, we’re a little bit of everything," said Massad.
Shop Small Saturday is a time to come together and support local businesses.
“We couldn’t do the things that we do as a community without our small businesses. Many of them are also the sponsors and the contributors to the good things that happen in the community, so we need to be re-mindful of that as we look for Christmas, or truly any day of the year. Where do we shop? Do we shop local? Do we support the businesses that support us," said Brenda Spencer-Ragland.
While Massad’s Gift shop will have discounts on a variety of gifts, other local business will be serving up deals for those with a sweet tooth such as Cherry Berry. A frozen yogurt shop, made with fresh dairy.
“It’s a great place to come because of the customization. You have at least 14 flavors to choose from, plus you have multiple toppings. You can design your own dessert just for you,” said Trevelyn Taylor.
Taylor said small businesses are the backbone of the community.
“It’s always been my husband and myself’s philosophy that we really need to support our local businesses because we know them and that’s their bread and butter, so it’s about a community and it’s about supporting one another," said Taylor.
“We’ve always supported anything that Lawton wants to make grow, and we contribute to whatever we can do to help Lawton grow," said Massad.
Spencer-Ragland encourages everyone to participate in Shop Small Saturday.
“You know we’ve got quality products here in this community, some of the things you can’t find anywhere else you can find right here in Lawton, Oklahoma, so come on out and shop with us," said Spencer-Ragland.
If you do make it out to Cherry Berry Saturday, be sure to ask for the Shop Small Saturday deal.
For a full list of all local businesses participating you can go to the Hilton Garden Inn Saturday at 10am and learn about what prizes you can win for shopping local.
