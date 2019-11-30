Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club sells Christmas trees at Kiddieland

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - December is tomorrow, so now is the perfect time to get your Christmas tree ready! The Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club has hundreds of live trees to choose from at Kiddieland!
Balsam Firs, Frazier Firs, Pines and more trees of all shapes and sizes! The trees went on sale Friday and are going fast, with at least 60 of the 350 trees already gone. All the money raised goes straight back to the community through several $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors.
“Come out and get your trees before they’re gone," said Nate Edwards, president of the Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club. "Christmas is going to be here quick this year, so come get a tree and support your local high schoolers.”
The Duncan Chisholm Trial Kiwanis Club also has golden tickets for sale. The money raised will go toward purchasing a new train for Kiddieland.
“The weekend before the park opens to the general public, if you have one of these tickets, you’ll gain access into the park and be one of the first to ride the new train," said Edwards. "So, it’ll be kind of like a private party, but the only way to get into the park and be able to ride the rides, is to have the golden ticket.”
The golden tickets are $20 each and are available to purchase at both First Bank & Trust locations in Duncan. You can also buy them while you are out buying a Christmas tree at Kiddieland.
