First Alert Forecast: A cold front swings by late tonight.... a tad bit cooler tomorrow (11/30 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the rest of this evening, we’ll see temperatures fall from the upper 50s & low 60s into the low 50s by 7PM, mid to upper 40s between 8PM through 10PM. Winds tonight will also remain fairly breezy. They will calm slightly compared to this afternoon, still gusting out of the west at 15 to 20mph. We’ll see clear skies overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low & mid 30s across Texoma. Winds overnight will shift more northwesterly by morning and thanks to those winds, we’ll see wind chill values into the low to upper 20s come the morning.
We’ll start Sunday off cool but temperatures by lunchtime will rise into the upper 40s. Slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s but still ample sunshine ahead for tomorrow. Still windy outside as well, with northwest winds gusting 15 to 25mph.
Overnight into Monday temperatures will fall below freezing, in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies for Monday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Heading into Tuesday we warm into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Clouds build ahead of our next round of rain for Thursday. Increasing clouds for Wednesday but dry. Temperatures nearing 60°. Thursday has a low chance of rain under mostly cloudy skies. An isolate thunderstorm and passing shower also can’t be ruled out but for now rain is looking best in Eastern portions of Texoma.
A cold front follows the rain, dropping our highs on Friday and Saturday to more seasonable temps in the mid 50s.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
