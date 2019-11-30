First Alert Forecast: A cold front swings by late tonight.... a tad bit cooler tomorrow (11/30 PM)

For the rest of this evening, we’ll see temperatures fall from the upper 50s & low 60s into the low 50s by 7PM, mid to upper 40s between 8PM through 10PM. Winds tonight will also remain fairly breezy. They will calm slightly compared to this afternoon, still gusting out of the west at 15 to 20mph. We’ll see clear skies overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low & mid 30s across Texoma. Winds overnight will shift more northwesterly by morning and thanks to those winds, we’ll see wind chill values into the low to upper 20s come the morning.