First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog to start with sunny skies by afternoon (11/30 AM)

Good morning Texoma! Were already seeing some areas of patchy fog across Texoma this morning! Visibility is down to less than 1/2 mile in some areas! So if you’re out and about this morning just keep it slow on the roads, use those fog lights and give plenty of distance to the car in front of you! The fog is expected to lift by mid morning and we’ll see a brief period of clouds before those taper off leading for today to be mostly sunny! High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be pretty breezy today. Sustained winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts 40+ out of the west.