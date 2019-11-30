First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog to start with sunny skies by afternoon (11/30 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Were already seeing some areas of patchy fog across Texoma this morning! Visibility is down to less than 1/2 mile in some areas! So if you’re out and about this morning just keep it slow on the roads, use those fog lights and give plenty of distance to the car in front of you! The fog is expected to lift by mid morning and we’ll see a brief period of clouds before those taper off leading for today to be mostly sunny! High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be pretty breezy today. Sustained winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts 40+ out of the west.
Looking ahead to Sunday, we’re remaining dry but a cold front will push through later this evening. Waking up tomorrow temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s but thanks to those gusty winds, we’ll see wind chill values to start the day in the 20s! Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine! Winds will calm slightly but it will still be another windy day, northwest winds at 15 to 25mph.
The sunshine continues into Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. We stay dry and relatively mild for Tuesday as well. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.
Clouds start to build on Wednesday ahead of our next round of rain on Thursday.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
