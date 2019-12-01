First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern settles in (12/01 PM)

We’re in a quiet weather pattern over the next several days! A front pushes through our region late Monday into Tuesday. This front is going to be a dry front, so no precipitation is expected. Tuesday will be warmer in fact! Highs in the low 60s. Winds will primarily be out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Wednesday is our last dry day... increasing clouds expected with temps nearing 60°. South winds at 10 to 15mph.