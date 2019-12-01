First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern settles in (12/01 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the rest of this evening we’ll see temperatures fall into the upper 40s by 6PM, low 40s between 7 to 8PM and the upper 30s after 9. Winds will eventually calm throughout the evening as well! Still out of the northwest but gusting at 5 to 15mph.
Overnight temperatures will continue to fall into the mid to upper 20s across Texoma! North winds to start tomorrow, 5 to 10mph. By lunchtime we’ll see temperatures near 50° with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Overall, temperatures will rise into the mid 50s and a few lower 60s in our southern counties.
We’re in a quiet weather pattern over the next several days! A front pushes through our region late Monday into Tuesday. This front is going to be a dry front, so no precipitation is expected. Tuesday will be warmer in fact! Highs in the low 60s. Winds will primarily be out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Wednesday is our last dry day... increasing clouds expected with temps nearing 60°. South winds at 10 to 15mph.
Thursday’s rain chances are low chance as of right now. A quick passing shower, nothing too widespread! Rain chances are looking best in Eastern portions of Texoma! Highs in the mid 60s.
Behind the rain, a cold front will push through dropping our highs for Friday & Saturday to more seasonable temps in the mid 50s. Sunday is trending dry for now and not as sunny. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.