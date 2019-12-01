First Alert Forecast: Starting off the month windy & seasonable (12/01 AM)

A quiet weather pattern is starting to settle in. We’re going to remain dry & mild until Thursday. Overnight lows are going to drop into the mid 20s & low 30s. Mostly sunny skies for Monday with highs in the mid 50s. North then south winds at 10 to 15mph. A front pushes through our region late Monday into Tuesday. This front is going to be a dry front, so no precipitation is expected. Tuesday will be warmer in fact! Highs in the low 60s. Winds will primarily be out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Wednesday is our last dry day... increasing clouds expected with temps nearing 60°. South winds at 10 to 15mph.