First Alert Forecast: Starting off the month windy & seasonable (12/01 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! For this morning we’ll see temperatures in the 30s but we’re feeling more like the 20s in some places across Texoma! That’s all thanks to those northwest winds. Winds today will still be windy gusting 15 to 25mph. Fire Danger is elevated today because of the gusty winds but that threat drops to low following this afternoon.
We’re a tad cooler today but still it’s going to a great day across Texoma. Highs in the mid 50s with ample sunshine.
A quiet weather pattern is starting to settle in. We’re going to remain dry & mild until Thursday. Overnight lows are going to drop into the mid 20s & low 30s. Mostly sunny skies for Monday with highs in the mid 50s. North then south winds at 10 to 15mph. A front pushes through our region late Monday into Tuesday. This front is going to be a dry front, so no precipitation is expected. Tuesday will be warmer in fact! Highs in the low 60s. Winds will primarily be out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Wednesday is our last dry day... increasing clouds expected with temps nearing 60°. South winds at 10 to 15mph.
Thursday’s rain chances are low chance as of right now. An isolate thunderstorm and passing shower also can’t be ruled out but for now rain is looking best in Eastern portions of Texoma! Highs in the mid 60s.
Behind the rain, a cold front will push through dropping our highs for Friday & Saturday to more seasonable temps in the mid 50s.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.