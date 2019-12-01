Main Street Duncan shops busy during Small Business Saturday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Many shoppers filled the stores on Main Street in Duncan, hoping to cross every item off their list, especially because many of the businesses were offering special deals.
“Yesterday, Black Friday, was really good, and so now we’re doing Small Business Saturday,” said Marcus McEnitre, co-owner of Distinctive-Decor.com. “We’re offering 20% off store-wide. We’ve been pretty busy today. So, it’s been good.”
“Shop Small Saturday has been a great event for us for however many years it’s been," said Danny Moore, employee at Eclectic Echo & Company. "Every year it just gets better and better.”
McEntire and Moore said both stores will continue to have sales until Christmas.
“There will be stuff going on all the way through the Christmas season here,” said McEntire. “Anything we can do to get people in and to shop locally, we’re going to do.”
“We have some great buys. We have a great selection of furniture and accessories," said Moore. "We have good customer service and we carry things out to your car for you and just do whatever we can do to make you happy.”
McEntire said the many businesses on Main Street work together to encourage shopping local.
“I think it’s all a combined effort,” said McEntire. "Especially small business Saturday. I mean, we’re all unified. There’s no competitors or anything like that. We just want people to buy local because it helps our city.”
If you cannot make it to Main Street this weekend, Moore said you will definitely want to come out next Saturday.
“Next weekend is the Christmas parade in downtown Duncan, and it’s at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday," said Moore. "Everyone will have specials and refreshments and things down on Main Street, and if you haven’t ever been to the Duncan Main Street Parade, you need to come because it’s a great event.”
