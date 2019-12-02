Community gifts clarinet to WWII veteran

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This Christmas, a World War II veteran in Lawton will be receiving a clarinet under his tree thanks to the kind acts of several community members.
Every year, the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center put up an angel tree full of veterans’ Christmas wishes. Jessica Morse wanted to get involved and picked an angel with a request for a clarinet. She had no idea how she’d pull it off but knew somehow, she had to make it happen.
Morse played the clarinet in school, but she recently got rid of her old instrument, prompting a simple question.
"How am I going to get a clarinet? Because I’m a single mom and instruments aren’t cheap, they’re pretty expensive. That’s like one of the only things on this gentleman’s list was a clarinet,” Morse said.
Morse turned to a few Facebook groups in our area and fortunately, they delivered.
"The community was so giving and willing to pay for me to get a clarinet for them. Or to pay for it to be cleaned,” Morse said.
A woman from Elgin donated her clarinet, which Morse has since gotten cleaned and tested to make sure it still works. That clarinet will be going to a great home, a WWII veteran in his 90s who taught himself to play by memory.
"He loves music. Music is everything to him. It’s the reason he’s still here today. He wants to play. He wants to play songs for the other veterans, play for outside people, play with some of the groups that come in. That’s something he enjoys doing,” said Marilyn Woods, Recreation Director for the Lawton – Ft. Sill Veterans Center.
Woods said the angel tree gifts mean the world to the veterans, but Morse said it’s the least she could do.
"He’s done so much for us. Everything that these vets have gone through for all of us. I can put a little effort into making sure they get paid back in the littlest of ways,” Morse said.
All of the angels at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center have been claimed but mark your calendar for next year.
