FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: several mild days this week and one low rain chance.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A tranquil pattern will develop this week, leading to comfortable temperatures and low rain chances.
A few high clouds this evening through tomorrow. Temperatures will fall to 40 by 9PM and lows will drop into the low 30s. After a chilly start tomorrow, we can look forward to a mostly sunny and nice afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. North winds 10-20 mph. Increasing clouds on Wednesday but staying nice with highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
A fast-moving storm system will pass through Texoma on Thursday, bringing a chance of scattered rain showers during the afternoon into the evening. Light amounts expected. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Strong southwest winds will shift to the north late in the day. Behind the storm system, cooler temperatures will move in on Friday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend looks good, despite more clouds by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. A strong cold front will move in on Monday, bringing gusty north winds, much colder temperatures, but little to any chance of rain.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
