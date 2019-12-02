LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a cold start to the week with most places in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures going through the morning will be around 39 by 10AM and 46 at lunchtime. Daytime highs will top out in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light today out of the south at 10-15mph.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be two very nice days with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Expect lots of sunshine both days as well. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20mph, adding a nice breeze during the mild afternoons.
Thursday will be another warm day with high temperatures in the mid 60s. During the afternoon clouds will begin to build in and rain chances will be on the rise. The best chance for showers here in Texoma will be Thursday evening, primarily for counties to the north along I-40 and east of I-44.
Friday afternoon cloud cover will move out, but cold temperatures will remain in place. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. Saturday afternoon we will warm into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. The warm temperatures return Sunday afternoon with most places in the mid 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.