Inside look at Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry’s new home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - About two weeks ago, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry founder, Adriene Davis, received the keys to the nonprofit’s new home: A 10,000 square foot facility. On Sunday, 7News was able to take a special look inside.
“We’ve been waiting for this for so long," said Davis. "I mean, for close to five years we’ve been waiting for a place of our own, so that we’re not going from one place to another place.”
The building is separated into an upper and lower level. The top floor will be for their community meals, and the bottom floor will eventually become a space for events.
“There are many things in the works for this building in the future, but right now our main concern is to be able to have a place for them to be able to come in and have a meal and get out of the elements,” said Davis.
In order to have the meals, they will need a new kitchen.
“Currently, right now we’re just looking for funding to get our core feeding program instituted here within the building and to do that we need an industrial kitchen," said Rick Paape, Hungry Hearts Feed Ministry treasurer. "Just the equipment alone is going to cost around $6,000, and that doesn’t include the improvements we need to make to the building.”
Davis said with this new building, they will be able to offer many new resources.
“We don’t just want to be a hand out, we want to be a hand up," said Davis. "We want to be able to help them go online and be able to apply for a job. To have a place to come where they can get themselves clean and be able to do laundry. Those are many part of the things that we would like to see done and have done in the near future coming.”
Davis said there is a lot of work and materials needed to get their new facility ready.
“After the holiday season, we will be posting a list of items and things that are needed on our Facebook page and our website page, as well," said Davis. "There’s so much needed for this building. It is so much work that needs to be done here. It’s going to take a lot of money to get it up and running. Like I said, well over thousands of dollars. We’re hoping we’ll be able to move in within the next eight months.”
