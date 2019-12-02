Lawton VA Center starts Angel Tree Program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The holiday's are a time to spend with family, however not everyone is able to do that.
The Recreation Director at the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center said for many of the residents holidays can be a lonely time.
When the Holiday’s arrive at the Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans Center, the cheerful decorations may not match how the residents actually feel.
“The holidays can be hard on some of our veterans because some of them have lost their wives, lost their families. Or their kids live somewhere not to close and they can’t see them, so this is a hard time," said Marilynn Woods.
One way the center is working to change their moods is an Angel Tree program.
“I think it’s fantastic, it will brighten up a lot of people’s faces to get something for Christmas," said Jim Halstead.
People can donate items ranging from toiletries, to a residents favorite drink. Woods said even more important than the gift giving, time spent with these veterans.
“Even though these veterans served many years ago, and people still come out to show they appreciate them, hear their stories. They want to show them no matter what you have family, you have people here for you," said Woods.
When asked if visitors stopping by makes a difference for morale, Halstead said no doubt.
“You bet, i’ll talk to anybody. I’m one of those guys. I have a lot of people that talk to me, want advice, things like that. I enjoy doing it," said Halstead.
“They love to see new faces, to be able to tell people what they’ve been through. Their families, or the day they met their wives, or shot a gun. It’s amazing for them to be able to tell other people that," said Woods.
If you want to donate a gift, or simply stop by and visit, just call the Veterans Center.
