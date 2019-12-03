Blessing Box offers food, cleaning supplies for Duncan citizens

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A new box in Duncan is offering people a chance to receive and give back.
It's a blessing box, and features non-perishable food as well as cleaning supplies.
It's up on the corner of D and Chestnut, and was spearheaded by a retired teacher and First United Methodist Church.
People can take what they need from the box, and as the creator of the blessing box says, they’re also making sure to add things, too.
“People have been putting non-perishable things in there that we have not put in there, because we know what’s been put in there. And I’ve had a few people stop and tell me ‘We saw your blessing box and we put some things in there,’ so the community has also been really supportive,” said Blessing Box creator Cheryl Dowell.
She says she has heard from other churches in the area who say they plan to implement similar boxes in the area.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.