Candidate filing period underway for Caddo Co. school boards

CADDO CO., Okla. (TNN) - The candidate filing period for school boards in Caddo County is underway.
That's going on from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon at the Caddo County Election Board.
That at the Caddo County courthouse at 110 Southwest 2nd Street in Anadarko.
All filings have to be done by 5 Wednesday evening.
The officers include board positions at Boone-Apache, Caddo-Kiowa, Carnegie, Fort Cobb-Broxton and Hydro-Eakly schools.
