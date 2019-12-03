Community leaders meet with mayor, police chief on Jamal Porter arrest investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Discipline was handed down following a man’s arrest in late August that was caught on camera in Lawton. That’s according to a community outreach committee member.
Officer Christopher Womack was recorded punching Jamal Porter in the face 4 times, and in the side 5 more times.
It followed reports that Porter was threatening neighbors possibly had a weapon.
Following his arrest, Lawton Police Chief James Smith announced there would be an investigation into the matter.
A community outreach committee member says Chief Smith shared the results of the investigation with them Monday night.
“There’s some things we could not disclose to us. We know there was discipline that has taken place and I’m satisfied that discipline has taken place. do i know what those disciplines were, no I do not, but we have full confidence in Chief Smith understanding fully that the discipline was noted and put toward the right interests," said community outreach committee member Jacobi Crowley.
Crowley invited 7News to attend this meeting, but our photographer was later asked to leave after Chief Smith informed others that he expected it to be a private meeting.
So far, LPD has not released any of its findings from the Porter arrest investigation to us.
