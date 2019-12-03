Duncan Public Schools holds special meeting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Teachers, parents and the Duncan community came together for a special meeting.
The Board of Education heard improvements the community would like to see for its students.
It’s a way for the Board to find out the most pressing needs in the districts, directly from the people of Duncan.
“The number one thing we’re trying to do here is make sure we hear all the staff, all the parents, all the community that’s represented and make sure we capture their story and their needs, and if we can do that adequately, that’s the whole point of tonight,” said superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan.
Monday night’s meeting was just focused on needs assessment. Doctor Deighan says the next step will have the board discussing the best ways to address those needs, whether through referendum or school bond.
