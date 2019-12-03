FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: mild temperatures over the next few days and low rain chances.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A weak storm system will bring a low chance of showers by late Thursday.
Mostly clear this evening through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by 9PM with lows in the low 30s. Partly cloudy tomorrow morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Light north winds will shift to the south.
A fast-moving storm system will move through Texoma later Thursday into Thursday night, bringing spotty rain showers. Highs will top out in the mid 60s with breezy southwest winds. Winds will shift to the north by Thursday evening into Thursday night, bringing in cooler air on Friday. Highs will stay in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.
The upcoming weekend will be breezy but dry with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday. A strong cold front will move through Texoma later Monday and temperatures will be chilly on Tuesday. However, the front is expected to move through dry but winds will become gusty late Monday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
