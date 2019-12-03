Tomorrow will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine to start, but then by late afternoon a few more clouds will build in. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday morning will start off mild, and then turn warm by the afternoon. Most places will see highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in during the evening hours. This front will help spark a few showers for northern and northeastern Texoma.