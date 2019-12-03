LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures this morning are in the lower 30s with a light wind that will be turning to the north at 5-15mph. This will make feel like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Make sure to bundle up before you head out the door. This afternoon high temperatures will be nice and warm in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine to start, but then by late afternoon a few more clouds will build in. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday morning will start off mild, and then turn warm by the afternoon. Most places will see highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in during the evening hours. This front will help spark a few showers for northern and northeastern Texoma.
After the front moves through temperatures will begin to drop into Friday and Saturday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the lower 50s, and Saturday the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be a nice day to end the weekend. Sunshine will return and temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Another front moves in later Sunday, so temperatures will begin to fall back into the 50s on Monday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
