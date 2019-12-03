Halliburton moving El Reno operations to Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Halliburton Energy Services has confirmed they will be relocating “the majority” of operations from its El Reno facility to Duncan.
The confirmation comes one day after it was announced that 800 employees in El Reno would be losing their jobs.
In an email, External Affairs Supervisor Erin Fuchs said the decision was made in response to reduced activity levels in Oklahoma and the greater Mid-Continent area. The email also goes on to say that while a majority of employees were offered relocation, Halliburton also reduced its workforce in El Reno.
Details about how many of Halliburton employees chose to relocate to Duncan has not been released.
In the email, Fuchs went on to say, “consolidating our operations takes advantage of Halliburton’s extensive footprint and synergies in the Duncan area including a strong employee hub and manufacturing expertise.”
According to Halliburton’s website, they employee over 60,000 people and posted $24 billion in revenue in 2018.
