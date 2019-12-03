Public input open for Oklahoma wildlife rule changes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) -
The public comment period is now open for proposed rule changes at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The changes would affect hunting and fishing in the state.
Some of those changes are:
- Increase the deer gun hunting season to 23 days by adding 7 days to the current season.
- Add hunting opportunity for waterfowl at the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge.
- Allow controlled hunts for spring turkey and allow controlled hunt participants to take predators and furbearers at the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge.
The public comment period is open until 4:30 P.M. on January 3rd 2020.
You can read more about the rule changes and fill out a public comment form here.
