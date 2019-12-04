Altus Chevy dealer collecting bikes for local kids

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Wilmes Chevrolet in Altus is gathering bicycles to give to local kids.
This is their eight year getting bikes together.
The general sales manager for Wilmes Chevy says their goal is to get 200 bikes, and so far, they have 180.
They plan to give them out to kids not just in Altus, but throughout Jackson County.
“For us, it’s a five county area around Altus, it’s not just Altus only, so it does take care of several of the families in the outlying areas,” said general sales manager Joe Stepanovich. “It’s a great experience, these kids may not get anything at all for Christmas, so for them to get a brand new bike, it’s pretty exciting.”
The Department of Human Services will be giving those bikes out.
The general manager of Wilmes Chevy says volunteers will be coming to pick those bikes up next Monday, but if you want to give back, you can still donate bikes or money for bikes after Monday.
