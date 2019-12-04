Cameron’s Duncan campus holds tree lighting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University had its own Tree-lighting ceremony at its Duncan Campus.
People were able to enjoy plenty of fun, like horse drawn carriage rides, cookie decorating and plenty of fun and games.
But the University’s Christmas kickoff isn’t over yet. The Lawton Campus wild hold its own tree-lighting event Wednesday evening.
It will run from 6 until 8 in the evening at the Bentley Gardens.
It’s free and open to the public, so be sure to stop by to join in on the holiday fun.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.