Chisholm Trail Heritage Center holds Holiday Open House

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A lot of western Christmas spirit at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, and it was on full display for free!
The Holiday Open House featured door prizes, a photography exhibit, crafts for kids, and of course, Santa! But it wasn’t just about kicking off the Christmas season, there were some history lessons, too!
Lizzie Johnson, the Cattle Queen of Texas was there and shared her story of being the first woman to accompany her own herd of cattle.
“It’s really wonderful, I love to tell my story and catch people up with some things that happened back then. It’s hard to keep people up to date. It’s a pleasure to share my story with them," said Johnson.
Be sure to check out the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to learn some of Oklahoma’s history, and see the holiday decorations.
The center is location at 1000 Chishom Trail Parkway in Duncan.
And they’ll be holding another holiday event next Thursday. They’ll be airing the movie “White Christmas” at 6:30.
